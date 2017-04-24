Woman killed, four others injured in Miami shooting

A woman is now dead and four other females injured after gunmen opened fire at a group of persons in Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

The woman has been identified as Jasmine Alexus Dixon.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau reports a private transporting service was dropping off a group of people that were returning from a gathering. As the group was standing in the parking lot, gunfire erupted and the five women were struck as they were attempting to escape.

As chaos erupted, people began to flee the area in their vehicles. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead on the scene. Four others were transported to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition. Cause of death is pending medical examiner’s report.

Investigators have been gathering physical evidence and have interviewing several people. They would like to make contact with the driver and/or occupants, if any, of a white or silver vehicle, possibly Hyundai or KIA, with damage to passenger front and along the passenger side. Detectives have information that this vehicle along with many others, fled the parking lot once the shots rang out.

The injured women have been identified as:

Quanisha Hepburn – Gunshot wound to the upper and lower body, listed stable condition at JMH Ryder Trauma Center;

Kandisha Rodgers – Possibly struck by a vehicle, laceration to right cheek and abrasions to bith knees, listed in stable condition at JMH North;

Danesha Goulbourne – Gunshot wound to right shoulder, righ arm, right side of neck and clavicle, listed in stable condition at Aventura Hospital; and

Lakeesha Hayes – Possibly struck by a vehicle, fracture to right ankle and road rash to left side of the face, elbow, thigh and knee, listed in stable condition at Aventura Hospital