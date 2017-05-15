Warner to know fate on July 31 

Former CONCACAF president Austin ‘Jack’ Warner will know his fate on July 31 when a Trinidadian judge rules on the legality of an extradition request by the United States.

High Court Judge James Aboud set the date after listening to submissions from attorneys representing Warner and the Office of the Attorney General at Port-of-Spain High Court on May 12.

Warner is wanted in the US to face charges of racketeering and bribery relating to his tenure as vice-president of FIFA, soccer’s governing body.

In the claim filed by his attorneys, Warner questions the procedure adopted by the Office of the Attorney General in signing off on the US’s request for his extradition in May, 2015.

He was one of 14 people indicted by a US court for racketeering and bribery. Former CONCACAF president, Jeffrey Webb of the Cayman Islands, who is under house arrest in the US, was also indicted.

He pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy.