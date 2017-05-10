Vybz Kartel appeal set for February

The Court of Appeal in Jamaica will begin hearing arguments from attorneys representing imprisoned dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel and his three co-accused on February 19 next year.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer; Kahira Jones; Andre St John; and entertainer Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell were granted leave to appeal their conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal in March of this year.

They were sentenced to life behind bars by Justice Lennox Campbell in the High Court for their involvement in the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. Evidence was tendered in court that Williams was mauled to death in a house owned by Vybz Kartel and his body disposed of.

Williams’ remains have never been found.

Vybz Kartel will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years, St John must serve 30 years, while Campbell and Jones will have to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole.

The lawyers intend to argue that Justice Campbell erred in his instructions to the jury and that their clients were not given a fair trial.

Audio-visual evidence and the eyewitness testimony of their former crony helped the prosecution to successfully argue that Williams was murdered after two illegal guns went missing.