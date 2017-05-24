Vandals have burglarized a newly-renovated South Florida church.

The burglars ripped open the door of the All Nations New Testament Church in Lauderdale Lakes, early Monday morning.

The burglars first attempted to pry their way through an iron door, before trying a second door.The burglars went inside and ransacked the church, stealing a laptop the church uses to stream their services to those who can’t make it to the church.

Police said the burglars took extra measures to make sure no one would see who committed the crime.

The church has a security system, but the burglars were still able to break in. They shut off the power to the church, which disabled the surveillance system.

