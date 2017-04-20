US cloud provider explores taking service to TT

The number one cloud provider in the world, Amazon Web Services (AWS), that is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, has expressed an interest in taking its services to the twin island republic.

This was disclosed during a recent meeting between Communications Minister Maxie Cuffie , representatives from AWS and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

The meeting was held to present the benefits Government stands to gain from using Amazon’s public cloud services.

“Their visit here is very timely because the Government is in the process of developing a cloud policy. The Government is also going to the market for a solution for data processing and the evolution of the Gov Net platform,” said Cuffie in a release issued following the meeting at his ministry .

According to Cuffie, with AWS having only one data centre located in the Latin America/Caribbean region, among its 16 locations, the company could consider Trinidad and Tobago as an ideal location to expand its services to the region.

The AWS team that was on a three-day visit also expressed interest in providing cloud services to various educational institutions and the establishment of reseller and partner relationships with businesses and service providers in the country.