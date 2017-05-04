University of the West Indies in Barbados announces fee hike

Four years after the Barbados Government stopped paying tuition fees for Barbadian students, the University of the West Indies (UWI) hikes tuition prices.

Yesterday, the Cave Hill campus of the UWI announced that a decision was taken by the UWI Council at its annual business meeting last Thursday to increase tuition fees.

From the beginning of the 2017/2018 academic year, tuition fees in the faculties of Social Sciences, Humanities and Education and Science Technology will move from BD$5,625 to BD$6,000, an increase of 6.67 per cent. Tuition fees in the Factuality of Law will move from $8,808 to $9,000- an increase of 2.18 per cent-, while fees within the Faculty of Medical Sciences remain unchanged.

The new change will also affect graduate programs financed by University Grants Committee, but the fees for the taught masters programs remain unchanged, UWI said.