Two-foot Iguana found in Miami toilet

A woman went to use the bathroom before bed in her West Kendall home Tuesday night and found that an iguana had taken up residence inside the bowl.

The scared householder quickly closed the lid and called 911.

Firefighters arrived at the home to find the grandmother, her daughter and grandchildren waiting for him to remove the young lizard.

The reptile seemed to have entered the toilet bowl from sewer pipes.

Mullin donned gloves and plucked the iguana from the bowl, put it in a box and put it in his truck for a ride to a wildlife rescue center.