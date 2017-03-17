By Celina DeCastro

A 36- year old mother of two from Carenage and a 24-year-old Sea Lots man were taken into police custody by Homicide Investigations Bureau in connection with the murder of policewoman Nyasha Joseph.

The woman was arrested Friday morning after investigators learned of an altercation between Joseph and the woman that occurred days before the officer was reported missing. She is believed to be one of the five women romantically involved with the prime suspect who was detained last Friday.

The 24-year-old man surrendered to police Wednesday night, after learning of his arrest warrant in connection to the murder. Investigators believe the suspect, a Sea Lots boat owner, may have vital information about the disposal of Joseph’s body.

These arrests occurred hours after Joseph’s body was pulled from the Gulf of Paria on Wednesday. Her body was found stuffed in a plastic bag, with two bricks tied to her hands.

The official autopsy results were inconclusive due to the advanced decomposition of Joseph’s body.

According to reports, the prime suspect, a 36-year-old Sea Lots man, has not been cooperating with investigators and has no knowledge that Joseph’s body has been found. He is currently being held at the Homicide Bureau’s Riverside Plaza headquarters.

A judge has ruled that officers have until Monday to charge the prime suspect with the killing or set him free.

Police investigators theorize that Joseph was lured to the Sea Lots by a person she was romantically involved with, where she was then killed and her body disposed of.