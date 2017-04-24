Twelve killed in Haiti rains

Residents wade through a flooded street caused by heavy rains from Hurricane Sandy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Hurricane Sandy rumbled across mountainous eastern Cuba and headed toward the Bahamas on Thursday as a Category 2 storm, bringing heavy rains and blistering winds. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

At least twelve people were killed as heavy rains pounded Haiti for three days.

Haiti’s head of  Directorate of Civil Protection said the rains, which also affected southwest Cuba and Jamaica, caused widespread flooding, the collapse of several bridges and caused damage to the agricultural sectors. Many homes, especially in the city of Les Cayes, Torbeck, Port Salut were destroyed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior had called on Departmental Delegates and Mayors of the areas affected to help in assess the damage.

