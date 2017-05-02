TT security to monitor deportees from Turkey

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the Trinidadians who were deported from Turkey on Friday will be closely monitored by security officials here.

Twelve Trinidadians who were detained in Turkey last year were deported via the United Kingdom and arrived here on Friday afternoon.

According to Al-Rawi, the group was met by an Inter-Agency team including Immigration and customs officials as well as security personnel.

He noted that there is outstanding information from an “official perspective from the Turkish Government”.

“There is an ongoing inquiry to be conducted and which is being conducted by law enforcement agencies.“This matter is being balanced between the requirements for due process as well as the requirements for diligence,” adding that the “Office of the Attorney General, of course, does have supervision from a ,statutory point of view for matters of anti-terrorism.”

According to Al-Rawi, the Government does not have official confirmed information from the Turkish authorities on the group, information was sent by Trinidad and Tobago’s honorary consul in Turkey.

With the lack of information from Turkey, he said Government was obliged to manage the situation with “full investigation”.

The members of the group were detained in Turkey in July 2016 with a Syrian national said to have been a recruiter with the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIS).