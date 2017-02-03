SFLA attorneys to answer questions re immigration exec order

South Florida residents are invited to attend a Community Immigration Forum on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL from 6:30PM – 8:30PM.

With the signing of several Executive Orders by President Donald Trump, some of which are immigration related, there have been a spate of rumors and misinformation being circulated in the Caribbean immigrant community in Florida and in the islands regarding the immigration status of Caribbean citizens. The rumors are creating panic and fear among the Caribbean Diaspora and there is a need for separating fact from fiction.

Attorneys Wayne Golding, Oliver J. Langstadt and Dahlia Walker-Huntington will make presentations and answer questions on the Trump Administration’s new Immigration Policy Changes and how it may affect persons in the South Florida community.

“We are eager to share our knowledge, quell rumors and give the community the facts surrounding the changes that have been recently announced, and to also advise on possible avenues of relief for those with burning immigration issues”, said Oliver J. Langstadt. “It is critical that the community has an opportunity to ask questions and get competent legal advice. There is a deep concern about the unlicensed practice of law in South Florida,” says Langstadt.

“It is critical that at this historic, watershed moment that credible and factual information is provided to our community on this raging issue as the decisions they make will impact them and their families for a lifetime to come”, says, Wayne Golding, Esq. Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board Member – Southern United States.

The Jamaican Consul General Hon. Franz Hall will be present to address the community.

The Community Forum is being brought to you by: The Golding Law Group; Oliver J. Langstadt, PA; Law Offices of Dahlia A. Walker, PA; and Holy Family Episcopal Church/Fr. Horace Ward. For more information please call: 407-574-8691; 954-963-8555 or 305-648-3909.