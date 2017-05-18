Trial of Bahamian man accused of beating Jamaican gay postponed

The trial of a Bahamian national accused of the assault against a gay Jamaican man in Nassau, has been postponed.

Darwin Farquarson, had his B$500 bail extended when he appeared in a Nassau Court on Thursday. The 34-year-old Farquarson of Infant View Road, is accused of pelting the complainant, Adrian Brown, with bottles and rocks during the Nassau Junkanoo Festival on May 6.

Brown, who lives in Maryland, USA, was allegedly dancing when he was attacked and water thrown on him. When he confronted the persons he believed threw the water on him he was attacked. He was saved by other revelers, but not before suffering several wounds to his head, face and other parts of his body.

Farquarson was held by Brown’s rescuers until police arrived at the scene and detained him.

His trial will now be held on July 7.