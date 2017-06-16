Today is Jamaica Diaspora Day

Today, June 16, is Jamaica Diaspora Day.

A study by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI) on the value of the diaspora to the country has been launched.

The study is being jointly undertaken by CaPRI and the Jamaica Diaspora Institute (JDI).

Diaspora Day is being celebrated by Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Acting Director of the Diaspora Affairs Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Lincoln Downer, said designation of the day emerged from one of seven resolutions put forward at the first historic Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference held in Kingston from June 16-17, 2004.

“The Resolution noted that Jamaicans overseas were desirous of maintaining and strengthening their relationship with their homeland, and there was a general consensus that a day should be selected where the achievements of the diaspora would be highlighted and the oneness of the diaspora celebrated,” he said.

To formalise the recommendation from the conference, he said the Ministry obtained approval from Cabinet that culminated in the issuance of a proclamation on June 14, 2005 by the then Governor-General, Howard Cooke, for Jamaica Diaspora Day to be celebrated annually on June 16.

The Proclamation requested the support of Jamaicans at home and abroad around the activities of the Jamaican diaspora.

Launches were held in Jamaica and in specific diaspora locations to mark the inaugural celebration of Diaspora Day.