Tiger Woods passed two Breathalyzer tests

Tiger Woods was found asleep in his car before he was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence, but he passed two Breathalyzer tests after the traffic stop.

Woods claimed alcohol was not involved in the incident and that he had “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

The two Breathalyzer tests seem to back up Woods’ claims.

Woods was arrested about 3 a.m. Monday. He was put behind bars and released on his own recognizance a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

According to the police, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz in the middle of a bike lane. The car was running and his right blinker was flashing.

Both of the driver’s side tires on the car were flat and there was minor damage to the bumpers.

Woods originally told the officer that he was coming from golfing in Los Angeles and that he was unaware where he was. But Woods then changed his story and where he was coming from.

The report claims Woods’ speech was “extremely slow and slurred, mumbled, confused.”

In his statement, the golfer apologized to family, friends and fans.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,” he said.

Woods has a home on Jupiter Island.

The 41-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries and hasn’t played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.