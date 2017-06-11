Three months for indecent exposure

Tyrone Davis, also known as “Butler,” of no fixed address was arraigned on June 1 before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two on three counts of indecent exposure. The matters are in connection with incidents reported to police between April and May 2017 in the areas of the Mall Drive and RND Plaza.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months on each count to run concurrently.

