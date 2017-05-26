Teen who tried to leave gang killed in Miami-Dade

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau are investigating a shooting, which resulted in the death of 18-year old Jovantae Jackson.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched to the above listed area, reference a man being shot. On arrival they found Jackson suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds.

Jackson had been trying to cut ties with a local gang and was beginning to turn over a new leaf when he was shot dead walking home from school.

The teen had recently finished a court-ordered house arrest for a gun charge. The senior at Stellar Leadership Academy Charter School had just found a job at a local fast food restaurant and was two weeks from graduating high school.

Three weeks ago, he learned he was going to be a father.

Jackson was walking with classmates near the intersection of Northwest 82nd Street and 25th Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire. He was struck five times.

Jovantae was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where, he died while undergoing surgery.