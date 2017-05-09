Teen arrested for body slamming elderly woman at pool party

A 16-year-old Florida teen has been arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after video footage surfaced of him body slamming a 65-year-old woman and throwing her in a pool.

The teenager, Joseph Leon Balfour, 16, of Margate, assaulted the woman after she complained about noise at a pool party.

Balfour turned himself in to authorities around 5 p.m. Monday and was arrested. He faces a charge of one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Balfour will be processed at the Broward County Juvenile Assessment Center, and transported to the Broward Regional Juvenile Facility.

Video shared on social media shows the woman entering the pool area at the Players Place apartment complex in North Lauderdale on Saturday with her two small dogs.

The woman can be seen asking people to lower the noise at the party.

A group of revelers surround the woman, laughing and recording video with their cell phones.

A man in a red shirt is then seen picking up the woman and falling to the ground. It’s not known whether the man attempted to body slam the woman, of if he slipped on the wet pavement.

After the fall, the man picks up the woman and throws her into the pool while she continued to hold the leash of her dogs. The dogs don’t appear to go into the water.

Party attendees can be heard screaming and laughing as they quickly ran away from the area.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident and looking to speak with witnesses.

It’s not known what injuries, if any, the woman suffered.