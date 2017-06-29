Teacher gets three year sentence for tipping off Jamaican drug dealers

A teacher from Boynton Beach was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Wednesday for tipping off Jamaican drug dealers who were linked to Mexican cartels.

Detectives were after a Jamaican crew suspected of being active in Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill, when Porsha Session, a Broward County school district employee, said she logged into her husband’s email.

The former Cypress Elementary School teacher was married to Davlin Session, a Lauderhill police officer. She said that when her husband cheated on her with a mistress, whom he later wed, she became bitter.

Porsha Sessions asked U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks for mercy on Wednesday. The teacher, who also worked at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, pleaded guilty to federal obstruction of an official proceeding earlier this year.

She admitted to using a colleague’s phone to make six phone calls to one of the suspected drug dealers. She said that she got the number from a memo that she found in her husband’s e-mail. Prosecutors wanted eight years in federal prison.

The couple has a 5-year-old daughter.

She told the suspect there was an insider who was cooperating with authorities. After she interfered with the 2012 investigation, authorities moved the 23-year-old informant for his safety, but he later committed suicide, according to federal authorities.

Prosecutors disputed the claim that she had gotten the information from her husband’s e-mail. Investigators said the mother made the phone calls after her husband discovered that a relative was listed as a contact for one of the suspected drug dealers.

The investigation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Lauderhill Police Department and the Sunrise Police Department.