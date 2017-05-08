St Kitts-Nevis opposition wants PM’s resignation amid scandal

The opposition party of St Kitts and Nevis wants the head of Prime Minister, Dr Timothy Harris, on the chopping block.

The call was made by leader of the St Kitts Nevis Labor Party (SKNLP), Dr Denzil Douglas who accused Harris of shielding a Chinese national resident in the federation who is wanted in China on financial charges and demanded that he tender his resignation.

In a statement issued on Friday, Douglas accused the prime minister of rebuffing calls for cooperation with Interpol and China.

He said, “Despite formal requests by China, as well as Interpol, to secure the return of Mr Ren Biao from St Kitts-Nevis to face prosecution in China, the current St Kitts-Nevis government is refusing to cooperate.”

He added that, while the government has said there was no formal request from China, he was reliably informed that there had indeed been several requests to the government from a Caribbean head of state whose country has diplomatic relations with China.

Harris has not heeded the urgings of his fellow Caribbean heads of government to cooperate with the government of China and with Interpol, Douglas said.

He accused the prime minister of exposing the country to severe and multi-faceted consequences and of stoutly refusing to provide a full account of the matter or to revoke Biao’s passport and do all that is necessary to stem what he described as an’ international scandal.’

“I therefore on behalf of the opposition call upon the prime minister to tender his resignation and to allow our great country to move beyond the quagmire in which he has placed it,” Douglas said.

The government has dismissed charges that it is protecting Biao and denied that China has made a formal request to the government.

The administration though admitted that it had received information on the matter.

The government’s position is that the fugitive is entitled by the constitution to due process as is any other citizen.