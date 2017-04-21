South Florida launch of Jamaica Diaspora Conference on April 24

On Monday, 24th April, 2017, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, will launch the activities leading to the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference to be held in Jamaica next July.

The Launch will take place at the Miramar City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Franz Hall, Jamaican Consular General to Miami is inviting Jamaicans residing in South Florida to turn out to the launch and be apprised of the plans being made for the conference, and offer their input into the planning and for the welfare of the Jamaican Diaspora.

The Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference will take place from 23-26 July, 2017. This year, the event will be held in Kingston, and has been scheduled to coincide with the major Jamaica 55 Independence celebrations planned this year. Convened every two years, the conference is Jamaica’s foremost global forum to engage its Diaspora in mutually beneficial discussions about key partnerships focused on Jamaica’s development.

The Conference program will culminate with the Diaspora Day of Service on 27th July, during which Jamaican organizations and groups are invited to plan or participate in major community projects around the island.