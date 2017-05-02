Son of TT’s former Police Commissioner killed

Nizam Mohammed, the son of a former police commissioner, was shot and killed Monday at his home in the community of D’Abadie.

The police report that Mohammed, the son of Noor Kenny Mohammed, who served as police commissioner from 1996 to 1998, was killed during an armed invasion at his home.

The police said that the victim’s firearms and other items were stolen from the house.

Police also said that Nizam Mohammed, an engineer and his wife, were robbed last week.

So far this year, 170 have been murdered here.