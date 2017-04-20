Six hurricanes, 12 storms expected this season

As the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches, meteorologists and storm trackers are preparing for the masses of cyclones to develop in the warm waters of the Atlantic.

Reports states that during the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season, starting June 1 through November 30, there are expected to be 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes to develop in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to The Weather Company, this forecast of cyclones are predicted to be less active than a year ago.

Dr. Phil Koltzbach, head of the Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Meteorology Project, called for 11 expected storms, and four expected in the Atlantic Basin.

Currently, meteorologists are tracking the sub-tropics for any updates on the first subtropical depression to form before the official start of the season, and is considered a rare development.

According to the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, there has only been one recorded tropical storm recorded during April from 1851 to 2016.

Although meteorologists feel the storm poses no immediate threat and believed to be short-lived, should the depression advance it would be given the name Arlene.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the depression is moving north-northeast at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Koltzbach said the northern Atlantic Ocean water temperatures are colder than average and tropical Atlantic sea-surface temperatures have cooled, which cause the atmospheric conditions to be unfavorable for development of Atlantic hurricanes.

Although only 12 storms and a handful of hurricanes are expected, always have an emergency hurricane plan and be cautious when meteorologists are watching the tropics.