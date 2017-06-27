Shoplifter pepper sprays security guard

A shoplifter pepper-sprayed a security guard at a store at The Palms at Town and Country, authorities said.

The incident was reported at Forever 21’s even cheaper F21 RED store.

According to an incident report, a woman saw the thief putting clothes into a shopping bag without paying for the items and notified the store’s security guard.

Miami-Dade police recently released surveillance video that shows the shoplifter pepper-spraying the security guard before taking off with a bag full of stolen merchandise.

It’s unclear how much the merchandise was worth. 

According to an incident report, the store was evacuated because of the chemicals in the air.  

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR