Shoplifter pepper sprays security guard

A shoplifter pepper-sprayed a security guard at a store at The Palms at Town and Country, authorities said.

The incident was reported at Forever 21’s even cheaper F21 RED store.

According to an incident report, a woman saw the thief putting clothes into a shopping bag without paying for the items and notified the store’s security guard.

Miami-Dade police recently released surveillance video that shows the shoplifter pepper-spraying the security guard before taking off with a bag full of stolen merchandise.

It’s unclear how much the merchandise was worth.

According to an incident report, the store was evacuated because of the chemicals in the air.