Seven arrested for Panamanian footballer’s killing

Panamanian authorities have arrested seven people in the slaying of national team midfielder Amilcar Henriquez.

The suspects were arrested in the Colon region on the country’s Atlantic coast, where Hernandez was slaughtered on Saturday. Three of those arrested are reported to be minors.

Authorities say a gunman shot the 33-year-old Henriquez several times, killing at least one other person and wounding a third.

Henriquez had been playing for Panama in World Cup qualifiers and for local club Arabe Unido