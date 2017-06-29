Security Council underscores opportunities towards lasting stability in Haiti

A delegation from the United Nations Security Council says it has accomplished the objectives of its mission during a three day visit to Haiti.

The mission included a first-hand look into how best the global body could contribute to the country’s lasting stability and development.

“I am glad to report that the objectives of the visit were met,” Sacha Sergio Llorentty Soliz, Bolivia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, who led the Council delegation, told a press conference on Saturday.

With this visit, we have reaffirmed the Security Council’s commitment towards the government and the people of Haiti and towards its institutional strengthening in order to contribute to its stability and development,” he added.

Bolivia holds the Council’s presidency for the month of June.

In resolution 2350 of April 13, the 15-member Council extended the mandate of the UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) for a final six months, deciding to replace it with a smaller follow-up peacekeeping mission that would help the Government of Haiti strengthen rule-of-law institutions, further develop and support the Haitian National Police and engage in human rights monitoring, reporting and analysis, the UN said.