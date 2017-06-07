Sawgrass Mills mall closed due to flooding

The Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise was closed Wednesday because of flooding, police said.

The inside of the mall was not flooded.

Nearby at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, people could be seen trudging through the flooded parking lot barefoot.

“We are working with city of Weston officials and pump stations are operating at full capacity to alleviate flooding,” hospital spokesman Shawn Yanan said. “Clinic and hospital operations are continuing as normal and emergency vehicles continue to have access to our emergency department.”

A message from Sawgrass Mills on Twitter said regular mall updates will be provided in tweets and on the shopping line at 954-846-2350.

Sunrise police advised drivers to use extreme caution when navigating through flooded areas.