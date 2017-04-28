Riu Reggae Hotel reopens

One week after a boiler room explosion killed a manager and injured four other workers, the Rui Reggae Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica has reopened.

The adult-only, all-inclusive resort was opened last Sunday following repairs and inspection by the St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

On Thursday April 20, an explosion ripped through a boiler room close to the hotel’s kitchen as Maintenance Manager, Sederon McIntosh and the four other staffers were conducting repairs. McIntosh was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the others were admitted. One of the four injured staff members received serious burn injuries and was flown overseas for treatment.