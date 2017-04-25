Rihanna upsets British with photoshopped pimages of Queen Elizabeth

Barbadian superstar Rihanna has drawn the ire of British nationals after she posted photoshopped images of Britain’s Head of State on social media.

Rihanna posted the series of photos on her Instagram page on Sunday – two days after the British monarch’s 91st birthday.

While some her more than 52 million Instagram followers saw the humor in the doctored images, some felt RiRi had crossed the line, describing her as “rude”, “disrespectful” and “a stupid little girl”.

“Its rude you know. This is not funny. She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if [it’s] yours,” one person wrote, with another adding that “The queen is 91 and deserves respect.”

Rihanna was not fazed by the criticism, however.

In the caption on the fourth photo – from her shoot for Paper magazine, featuring the Queen’s head on her body wearing a Chanel suit with the buttons undone – she wrote: “it’s not that deep”.

And Monday morning, the “queen of clapping back” as one fan described her, posted a fifth photo on her Instagram page.