Veteran broadcaster died from blunt force trauma

Jamaican homicide investigators have reported that veteran broadcaster and novelist, Peter Abrahams, was murdered.

The report came following a Post Mortem examination on his body where the Government Pathologist concluded that the injuries that led to his death were deliberately inflicted.

The 97-year-old Abrahams was found dead at his home in Red Hills, St. Andrew on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. His body lay feet from his wheelchair and there was blood in the house. It was revealed that he died from blunt force trauma.

The Police have also issued an appeal to anyone who may have information that can assist investigators to call St. Andrew North Police Station at 924-1435, Police 119 Emergency Number, Crime Stop at 311 or using the Stay Alert App.

He was exiled from his home country of South Africa during the apartheid era in 1929 and resided in the United Kingdom where he worked as a sailor and later Jamaica, where he took up the mantle of editor at the West Indian Economist and was head honcho at the West Indian News.

He also became a staple on Jamaican radio with his incisive public commentary. Abrahams was awarded with the Musgrave Gold Medal by the Institute of Jamaica in 1994 for his journalism work.