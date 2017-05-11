Pastor accused of molesting boy hides from onlookers at court

A Jamaican, pastor who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old male member of his church, hid under a towel as he entered and left the Trelawny Parish Court on Wednesday.

The accused, 27-year -old Presely Smith of a Bunkers Hill, Trelawny address, was offered bail in the sum of $450,000 when he appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court on Wednesday. He is to reappear in court on Thursday, June 22.

His travel documents were ordered surrendered as a condition of his bail.

Upon his entry and departure from the court, the clergyman used a yellow towel to hide his face from the curious onlookers who gathered near the courthouse to have a look at him.

He is facing charges of five counts of buggery, five counts of gross indecent assault and five counts of greivious sexual assault. Officers from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) began investigating reports that the clergyman was sexually molesting the 15 year old male member of his flock.

Smith was subsequently arrested and charged on Friday.