Palm Beach Gardens School athletic director charged with video voyeurism 

The Athletic Director at Palm Beach Gardens High School is under arrest on a charge of video voyeurism.

William Weed, 50, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals and Palm Beach Gardens police.

Weed is accused of placing a camera, disguised as a clock, in the bedroom of the alleged victim.

Images of the alleged victim were found on a video card inside the device disguised as a clock, officials said.

The school district issued the following statement:

“We are disappointed when any employee faces criminal charges, and it is particularly disheartening when the allegations involve a crime against a minor. At this time, it does not appear that the individual used his professional role to exploit students at his school. The Division of Professional Standards investigation is ongoing.”