Palm Beach Gardens School athletic director charged with video voyeurism 

The Athletic Director at Palm Beach Gardens High School is under arrest on a charge of video voyeurism.

William Weed, 50, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals and Palm Beach Gardens police.

Weed is accused of placing a camera, disguised as a clock, in the bedroom of the alleged victim.

Images of the alleged victim were found on a video card inside the device disguised as a clock, officials said.

The school district issued the following statement:

“We are disappointed when any employee faces criminal charges, and it is particularly disheartening when the allegations involve a crime against a minor. At this time, it does not appear that the individual used his professional role to exploit students at his school. The Division of Professional Standards investigation is ongoing.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR