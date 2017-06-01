Opposition leader Mia Mottley lashes Barbados government

Opposition Leader Mia Mottley came out firing from the hip as she lashed the Barbadian government in reply to the 2017 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals presented by Finance Minister Chris Sinckler on Wednesday.

Sinckler’s presentation was delivered on Tuesday and by Wednesday Mottley unraveled what she called wanton acts of corruption by the ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP).

Mottley dubbed the financial package as the most “vicious tax grab” and charged that it would further cripple the limping Barbados economy.

Sinckler announced a series of taxes and levies that will take effect on July 1, including a National Social Responsibility Levy that will be increased from two percent to ten percent; a two per cent tax on the purchase of foreign exchange; and an increase in the excise duty on petrol.

“$291 million for a National Social Responsibility Levy…$140 million in the two percent commission on foreign exchange, $50 million in excise tax and $481 million in additional taxes. Where is it coming from?” Mottley asked, charging that Barbadians had been handed “an effective de facto devaluation of their social and economic existence and a de facto devaluation of the Barbados dollar by the measures announced by the Minister of Finance.”

Mottley also bashed the Government for its handling of several controversial projects, insisting that the Freundel Stuart administration had much to account for.

Armed with documents, she tackled the Government’s handling of the $700 million controversial Cahill waste-to-energy project which was abruptly abandoned after a strong public backlash.