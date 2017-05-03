Operations at Haiti airport return to normal

Operations at the Toussiant Louverture International Airport in Haiti returned to normal on Wednesday morning after water flooded the arrival and departure areas. As a result flights were diverted to the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Director General of the National Airport Authority (AAN) Irving Mehu, apologized for the situation “caused by the downpour on Tuesday, May 2, causing the flood at the arrival and departure zones.”

He said steps have been taken to solve the problem and “all the services of the airport are now functioning as usual”.

The situation resulted in American Airlines Flight 2277 from Fort Lauderdale being diverted to the Dominican Republic