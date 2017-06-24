One dead, four injured in block party shooting

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and four others wounded.

Witnesses told police officers that a large crowd was having fun during a block party in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest 16th Street.

“An unknown suspect or suspects started shooting into the crowd of people,” Detective Tracy Figone said in a statement. “All shooting victims were males, ranging from 16 years of age to 27 years of age.”

Figone said detectives needed help from the community to identify the killer. They were asking anyone with information to call Detectives Jim Jaggers and Orlando Almanzar at 954-828-5534