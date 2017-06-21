New Global Immigration card for Jamaicans

Jamaica is working towards the creation of a global immigration card for nationals living overseas and that a feasibility study to show how the document will be implemented is being prepared for discussion at the upcoming 7th Biennial Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference.

Under-Secretary for Diaspora Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sharon Saunders, told a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, that the ministry is working with the Ministry of National Security and a Diaspora Task Force within the Economic Growth Council (EGC) to develop the card, one of the 18 EGC targets announced by the Government.

“That is in progress. It will allow for Jamaicans in the diaspora to come in and join the queue. As Jamaicans, you travel on a Canadian passport but if you have a global immigration card you can join the Jamaican queue and there may be certain privileges. It will become a loyalty card,” she said, adding that the card is intended “to increase affinity and to raise the level of consciousness of Jamaicans”.

The Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference is scheduled for July 23-26 and Ambassador Saunders said that it will be a platform for persons to share ideas and experiences, and create new alliances