Murder, suicide in Northeast Miami-Dade

A man and a woman were killed Thursday in a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police said they were called about 8:15 a.m. to the Skylake Gardens apartment complex at 1663 NE Miami Gardens Drive.

The suspect, identified by relatives as Manuel Navarro, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene after he apparently shot himself. Police said the woman, identified as Yasmina Jamal, 61, was getting out of her car when her neighbor, Navarro, approached her.

Police said he pulled out a gun and shot Jamal before going into her apartment, where she lived with her brothers, and firing more shots.

No one was injured inside the apartment, police said.

Authorities said Navarro walked to his apartment, where he shot himself.

Jamal was taken as a trauma alert to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where she later died.