Woman accused churchmen of sexual misconduct

The former President and Vice President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Reverends Dr. Paul Gardner and Jermaine Gibson who are embroiled in a sex scandal both had their bails extended when they appeared in the Mandeville Parish Court on Wednesday.

Both are charged with having sex with a female when she was 12 and 14 years old.

They were arrested by cops from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse (CISOCA) on Monday January 20 and slapped with carnal abuse charges.

They were granted station bail in the sum of $300,000 each.

Gibson allegedly had a sexual relationship with the complainant when she was 12 years old. Gardner allegedly also engaged in sexual relations with her when she was 14.

However, Gardner denied the allegations, stating that he would clear his name.

Gardner and Bishop were held after the female, who is now an adult, made complaints against them to the police. Both were ordered to return to court on Wednesday February 8.

Their arrests came weeks after another Moravian man of the cloth, Rupert Clarke, was found in a compromising position with a 15-year-old girl in a car on a lonely dirt track in St Elizabeth.