Miami Man arrested for threatening Republican house representative

A 33-year-old Miami man has been arrested for threatening to kill Republican House representative in Florida, Jose Luis Diaz.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District General Investigations Unit, arrested Steve St Felix on Tuesday morning after he posted a threat on June 25 to Diaz’ Facebook page stating he would kill him if he showed up to a meeting.

In a joint effort with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the subject, Steve St. Felix, was apprehended and charged with making death threats against Representative Jose Felix Diaz.

He is being held without bond.