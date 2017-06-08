Man slashes wife’s throat before stabbing himself to death

A young child has now been left motherless and fatherless after his father killed his estranged wife and then stabbed himself dead Wednesday during a domestic dispute, Miami police said.

Police said the woman was getting out of her car at about 5:15 p.m. when she was approached by her estranged husband on Northwest 58th Court.

An argument developed and the man pulled out a blade and slashed the woman’s throat with a knife and then stabbed himself.

The woman was found dead at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The identities of the man and woman have not been released.