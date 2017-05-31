Man fires more than 100 rifle rounds at passing motorists

A Miami Gardens man fired more than 100 rounds from an AK-47 assault rifle at passing vehicles on the Palmetto Expressway, hitting two vehicles and causing the driver of another vehicle to crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

Horvin Ruiz, 36, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a firearm and child abuse.

Miami-Dade police said Ruiz was driving south in his Toyota Corolla when he started shooting at vehicles. Ruiz lost control of his car, causing it crash into the center concrete barrier. Ruiz then turned the car around and started driving north in the southbound lanes, causing the driver of a Honda Odyssey to crash into his car, before Ruiz crashed again.

According to the police report, the driver of the Honda Odyssey was driving home with his pregnant wife and three children, ages two, four and six.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the expressway while police tried to get the shooter to surrender.

According to the report, Ruiz eventually ran out of ammunition, dropped the AK-47 and sat inside his car, pulling out a pistol and pointing it at officers.

Ruiz fired through the car window, shooting at the barriers along the expressway wall, the report said.

A Miami-Dade police officer, fearing for his life and the lives of others, fired at Ruiz as he continued to fire his pistol and point it at officers, the report said.

Ruiz, “after discharging approximately 108 rounds, unexpectedly surrendered, raising his arms and (lying) on the roadway,” the report said.

Ruiz’s public defender questioned the charges during his Tuesday morning court appearance.

“He took a gun, an AK-47, which is a pretty big gun, and he shot at people in cars,” Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer said. “There’s probable cause for attempted murder.”