South Regional Broward County Library hosts Anancy Festival

The South Regional Broward County Library will host their annual Anancy Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1”00 PM.

The program will feature Caribbean and African cultural experiences including a drumming fingers demonstration, games, songs, arts & crafts, face painting, storytelling, refreshments and more.

The Anancy Festival, named for Anansi the Spider, the West African trickster of folklore, is a celebration of Caribbean-American culture that’s geared toward children and teens. The festival provides a unique way for youngsters to learn about their cultural heritage and experience a rich collection of stories, music and dance.

The South Regional – BC Library is located at 7300 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines,