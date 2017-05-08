Fort Lauderdale teams score big

Two Fort Lauderdale teams came up victors in Saturday’s round of Caribbean American Soccer Association Super League matches, at Broward Sports Park.

In the curtain-raiser, Fort Lauderdale Blazers, through goals from Denmark Jacobs and Carnell Lermond, got by perennial rivals Rock Island 2-1.

Fort Lauderdale Lions defeated Team Haiti by a similar margin in the feature match.

Earlier, in the Masters League, Lions Masters defeated Rockers FC 2-1 with goals from Larkland Brown and Sertan Thompson. Horace Duffus scored for Rockers FC.

The second match, between Attackers FC and Creekers Masters, also ended 2-1 for Attackers. Their goals came from Carl Jackson and Mario Mikkawi.

The competition continues on Wednesday with Creekers FC vs South Florida Soccer School. On Saturday, Chapel Trail will take on Lions Masters, while Lauderdale FC tackles Attackers FC.

The Super League will see Coral Springs FC vs Creekers FC and Lauderdale Juniors vs Fort Lauderdale Blazers.