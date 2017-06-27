Caribbean American vendors to benefit from Miami-Dade Public Schools development workshop

Caribbean American small business operators will benefit from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Procurement Management Services Development Workshop on Wednesday, June 28 at the School Board Administration Building in Miami.
The workshops are organised to ensure that newly registered, currently certified SBE, Small Business Enterprise, and non-certified vendors that may not have previously done business with the District have the opportunity to:
- Learn how to become a vendor
- Learn to navigate the M-DCPS Procurement System
- Receive tips on how to generate more business with M-DCPS
- Review upcoming procurement opportunities and learn how to apply
- Hear certified vendor testimonials
- Meet Procurement Management Services staff.