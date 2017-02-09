Rock Island defeat Creekers in five-goal thriller

Rock Island FC came up trumps with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Creekers FC at the Lauderhill Sports Park on Wednesday in the Caribbean American Soccer Association Super League.

Creekers were the first to get on the score sheet when they scored in the tenth minute.

But Rock Island were not about to lay down and play dead and equalized just two minutes later.

The Rock Island team went ahead almost with the last kick of the first stanza.

In the second half it was end to end action and Creekers clawed their way back into contention via a strike from the penalty spot.

Both teams gave up no quarter and with minutes to go the scores were locked at four goals apiece.

But Rock Island had other ideas and two minutes from time the grabbed the lead for the final time to clinch a memorable victory.

This was the second defeat in a row for Creekers FC who suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Fort Lauderdale Juniors at the same venue on Saturday last.

The Super League continues this Saturday with Team Haiti tackling Fort Lauderdale Juniors while Plantation FC do battle with Lauderhill Lions.

In the Masters League, Attackers FC face Oldtymers FC and South FLA Kickers oppose Lions Masters.