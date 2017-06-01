New Broward Courthouse now fully operational

The new Broward County Judicial Complex West Building, at 201 SE Sixth Street, Fort Lauderdale, is now fully operational with all court services being offered to the public.

The state-of-the-art facility houses the Court Administration, Clerk of Court, State Attorney’s Office, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which maintains security in the building.

If you need to pay a traffic or parking ticket, are making your first court appearance or looking to become a Legal Guardian, these services and many more are available on the first four floors of the new building, easily accessible by the escalator right off the main lobby after you clear security. Patrons doing business on Floors 1-4 are encouraged to use the escalator system.

To access the North Tower, which houses the Public Defender’s office as well as the Criminal and Juvenile Delinquency courtrooms, enter the new courthouse, take the escalator to the second floor and proceed through the pedestrian walkway to the North and East Wings. Follow signage to the North tower. Access is also available through the east bridge entrance area from the parking garage on Third Street. This 3rd Floor East Wing entrance will also take individuals to the Jury Assembly Room, West and North Towers.