15 Miami-Dade high school seniors to receive scholarships

Fifteen graduating Miami-Dade high school seniors will receive four-year Florida Prepaid University Tuition Scholarships and be recognized by Credit Union Board of Directors and staff.on Thursday.

The Hubert O. Sibley Four-Year Florida Prepaid Tuition Scholarship began in 1995. Since then, South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union has helped hundreds of students attend college. The presentation will be made at the South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union in Miami.

South Florida Educational FCU is the largest Credit Union headquartered in Miami-Dade County and serves educators, students and the families of Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami Dade College. South Florida Educational FCU is committed to increasing educational opportunities for students in Miami Dade County.