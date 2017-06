The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is on the hunt for two juveniles who are wanted for firing a BB gun at a school bus Thursday morning near Haverhill Road and Caribbean Boulevard.

Police report that there was a dispute between the students, as one of them got on the bus, the other fired the BB gun at the back of the window, then ran off the bus.

Deputies are searching for at least two juvenile suspects.

The Palm Beach County school district says no one was hurt.