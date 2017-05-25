‘Joker’ arrested after pointing gun at passing vehicles

A Miami-Dade County man who dyed his hair green and sported face tattoos to resemble the look of the Batman movie character the Joker was arrested after pointing a gun at passing vehicles, police said.

He has been identified as Lawrence Sullivan, 29, and faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, police were alerted about a man with green hair and tattoos on his face standing at the corner of Southwest 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard, pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

An officer spotted a man matching that description walking out of the Hammocks Place apartments. When the officer asked the man, later identified as Sullivan, if he was armed, Sullivan said he had a gun in his pocket, police said.

Sullivan told the officer that he didn’t have a permit because it was too expensive, police said.

Among the man’s face tattoos are the words “Joker” stenciled across his forehead, next to a Batman logo.