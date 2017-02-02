One of Jamaica’s Most Wanted fugitives has been collared by police in the island. He has been identified as 23-year-old Yasser ‘Fry Eye’ James of Epping district, Hanover.

James was captured by the police on Thursday morning. Two other men taken into custody.

The three were held during a joint operation by members of the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC), Narcotics Division and the St. Catherine North Police at Green Acres in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Two men were also held.

James who abscond bail from the St. Elizabeth Police was wanted by the Area One Police for several serious crimes to include multiple murders and shootings. He is said to be the leader of a notorious gang who has wreaked havoc in the central section of Jamaica.

The identities of the other men are being withheld pending further investigations.