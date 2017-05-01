Jamaican recognized as airport innovator

Maurice Jenkins, the director of information systems and telecommunications at Miami International Airport in Florida, has been ranked at Number 9 on the Future Travel Experience (FTE) Airport Innovation Power List for 2017.

The list recognizes the ten top technology-focused leaders working in the airport industry who have shown exceptional dedication to using new and emerging technology to improve business performance and passengers’ experiences.

The Miami International Airport is one of the most technologically advanced airports n the United States, and Maurice Jenkins is the person responsible for much of its innovation. An example of the innovation is the smartphone app that allows travelers blue-dot way finding with visual directions, customized shopping and dining information, and updates to flights, travel and destinations in real time.

More importantly, the app interacts with the hundreds of beacons across the airport the give travelers aid via an advanced digital travel assistant. Jenkins has applied his skills toward driving improvements in the entire airport industry as well. He has chaired ACI’s Business Information Technology committee, which sets policy on IT standards. Serving in his current position for 16 years, Jenkins has had a crucial role in modernizing the Miami airport, one of the busiest in the world, and this accomplishment combined with his willingness to adopt new technology advances, resulted in his Number 9 ranking on the Power List.